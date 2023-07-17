You have never met anyone so universally beloved as Lael Jolene Morton (nee Hare, nee Bowers). When she was born in San Pedro, Calif, on Feb. 28, 1933, Lael set off on her guiding principle: to live life as a grand adventure.
As a perfect example of that, she and her husband Lyle Morton were driving past Wapiti on a vacation to Yellowstone and thought it was the most beautiful place they had ever seen. So they bought four acres on the spot and filled it with log cabins, llamas, sheep, chickens, horses and lots of visitors. They made Cody and Wapiti their home for the next 25 years.
As a Wyoming rancher, dental assistant, world traveler, real estate investor, auctioneer and matriarch to her tribe, Lael’s life was never boring. She celebrated each chapter — even the hard ones — because they were all part of her story.
Lael started her next adventure on June 29, after a weekend of dancing at the local winery, walking her signature morning mile at 6:30 a.m., and swimming with her great-grandkids. Not bad for a 90-year-old.
She is survived by her adoring tribe, including daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Gary Leupold; son Dan Hare; granddaughters Julie Fei, Jessica Vieths and Lisa McLaughlin; six great-grandkids bearing her name including Rebecca Jolene, Emi Lael, Daniella, Mika, Benjamin, and Gavin; and more friends and family than we can count. She is drinking margaritas in Heaven with Lyle and their bevy of dogs, still never forgetting anyone’s birthday and taking care of distressed travelers trying to find their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.