Phil Flanigin, 61, of Cody passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at the Cody Regional Health Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
Service for Phil will be held on July 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan, with Rev Michael Evers officiating. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo on July 7, 2023. Donations in Phil’s name may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com
Phillip Brian Flanigin was born on April 22, 1961, in Sheridan to Alfred and Rosemary Flanigin. Phil began school in Sheridan later moving with his family to Cody where he attended Sunset Elementary and was a member of Cody’s class of 1980.
He moved to Kentucky where he helped his sister on her thoroughbred farm operation. He returned to Sheridan and worked for the Perkins Power Co. on the Acme Power Plant project before heading to Alaska to explore the wild Alaskan wilderness with his brother Patrick.
New Year’s Eve 1990 Phil married Terri Marosok and they made their home in Sheridan where he worked for his mother helping with the operations of the Historic Sheridan Inn.
Throughout his work career Phil worked as a logger for Sheridan Forest Products, he was a mill wright for CNZ Corporation, he was a mechanic and equipment operator for Schultz Coal and was a sales rep for Wyoming Rents. He then moved back to Cody with his high school sweetheart Sheila Werner-Walker.
Phil was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and exploring the beautiful state of Wyoming. He loved barbecuing for family friends and he was well known for his “smoked prairie dog”…which we all knew was chicken. Phil’s life touched many with his humor, generosity and kind loving nature.
He is survived by one son, Ian Flanigin and his wife Britnee Geringer of Sheridan; one brother Kevin Flanigin and his wife Susan of Carlisle, Ky.; sisters Debby Flanigin and her husband Tom of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; Susan Flanigin of Sheridan; cousins John and Bill Driskill; nephews JP, Benjamin, and Torrey; nieces Emory, Meghann and Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Patrick and Sean Flanigin.
