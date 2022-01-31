Laura Lee Kruse (Spier), 67, of Greybull passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
Laura relocated to Wyoming in 1997 with her husband Rodger and son Wyatt. Her love of horses, the mountains and vast open spaces made Wyoming a perfect home.
Laura leaves behind her beloved husband of 28 years Rodger, and her only son Wyatt. She also leaves behind three stepdaughters: Nadine, Mitzi and Rebecca.
She was preceded in death by her mother Marian Hogan, her father Warren Spier and her brother Craig Forrester.
Private services were held for the family on Jan. 24, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem.
Memories and condolences can be left on Laura’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.