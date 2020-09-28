Mary Juletta Corbin entered her heavenly home on Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 82.
Born on Dec. 22, 1937, in Powell, she grew up a farm girl with long chocolate braids who excelled at showing her Hereford cow and chickens in 4-H (although she dreaded collecting eggs from those hens). She was also a talented young seamstress and cook, earning the “Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow” award in 1955. Her family was later the beneficiary of those skills.
Juletta always loved singing, and won numerous choir awards in high school. She graduated from Powell High School in 1955, and from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Elementary Education. She then taught third grade in Cody at Sunset Elementary School. During these years she was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, was a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout Cookie volunteer, and delivered Rolling Meals.
Juletta married Bob Corbin on May 27, 1965. Together they enjoyed 53 years of fishing the Beartooths (while wearing more mosquito netting and other PPE than a beekeeper), traveling the Western Hemisphere, and baking mounds of fudge, spritz cookies, and fruit cake each Christmas. She had a steel-trap memory, making her a master at trivia games.
In retirement she volunteered as much as she could as a docent at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, and she sewed: many of her friends and family have one of her beautiful pin-woven vests. Juletta loved the mountains, Yellowstone, and her Wyoming heritage.
Most important, Juletta was a lovely, faithful Christian lady. She embodied the Fruit of the Spirit, and always had a song on her lips.
Juletta was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marcelle Northrup, brother Laness Northrup, and her husband Bob. She is survived by her children Kathy (Tim) Evans and Andy (Amy) Corbin, and grandchildren Alex, Alisha, Danny and Ben. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann Northrup and her sons Bill, David, and Don, and by her brother-in-law Keith Johnson and his children Paula and Mike.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Cody Church of Christ.
