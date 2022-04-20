Wendell ‘Toot’ Tracy Tuten

Wendell Tracy Tuten, aka “Toot,” 61, passed away April 9, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice after a battle with cancer.
Tracy was born Oct. 12, 1960, to Julius Edgar and Betty Jean Tuten in Brunswick, Ga.
The family later moved to Cody and Tracy graduated from Cody High School in 1978. Tracy enlisted in the United States Air Force where he would serve as a Financial Management Technician for 20 years and receive four service medals before honorably retiring in 1999.
He met and married Leigh Geving Tuten and they had two sons, Jakob and Jeremy.
Tracy played for the national fast-pitch softball team during his years in the military and would travel to many countries with his team. He enjoyed hunting with his dog Cabo, fishing, watching his boys play sports, and spending time with good friends at the bowling alley. He was tough, stubborn as they come and wore his heart on his sleeve.
Tracy is survived by his parents Julius Edgar and Betty Jean Tuten of Georgia, sister Jean (Lance) Templin of North Carolina, two children Jake (Amber) Tuten of Cody and Jeremy Tuten of Deadwood, S.D., two grandchildren Gabriel and Nathanael Tuten of Cody, three nephews and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place later this summer at The Super Bowl bowling alley in Cody.
