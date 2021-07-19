Lee Johnston Molesworth, 94, of Cody, passed away at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on July 17, 2021.
Lee was born on Aug. 17, 1926, in Billings, to Thomas Canada Molesworth and LaVerne Johnston Molesworth.
The family moved to Cody in 1930, where his father started his business, “Shoshone Furniture Company.” Growing up in Cody was a very pleasant experience for Lee who spent most of his time with his horses and, in the fall, pheasant hunting.
Lee graduated from Peacock Military Academy in 1944, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was released to inactive duty in 1945 and later discharged. Lee graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1950 and from Harvard Business School in 1952.
Lee and Margaret “Peg” Anne Thorpen were married June 27, 1952, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody and then moved to Houston where Lee was employed by Continental Oil Company.
Lee worked in the Exploration Dept., Offshore Louisiana and Texas, becoming Manager of Acquisitions for the CATC Marine Group. Transfers were later to Denver, Billings and Ventura, Calif., where Lee was Division Land Manager.
Lee and Peg had three children, all born in Houston – Leslie Anne, Thomas Canada and James Lee.
In 1969 Lee resigned from Conoco to establish his own company, “Shoshone Oil Corp.” Shoshone was actively engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in California from 1969 to 2007.
Lee and Peg lived in Ventura for 50 years, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church there was a major part of Lee’s and Peg’s life. Lee served on the vestry, the Church School Board where he was chairman, sang in the choir, the celebration singers and participated in the Monday Night Study Group.
Lee was very active in The American Association of Professional Landmen. He served as director of the local association, chairman of the annual meeting in 1981, Secretary of AAPL in 1985 and President of AAPL in 1991.
Lee and Peg were charter members of the Pierpont Racquet Club, and enjoyed their tennis, workout facilities and social events. For many years a group of up to six couples would meet to play doubles and have dinner once a week. Also a men’s group would meet once a week for tennis, a beer or two and discussion of the problems of the world.
In 2017 Lee and Peg sold the home they built in Ventura and moved to San Marcos, Calif., to a retirement home to be near Jim and his family.
Lee’s favorite sport was bird hunting and a group would meet annually in South Dakota for a three-day hunt. The fellowship drew them together from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and California. Occasionally a Nebraska Dove Hunt would also cause Lee to break out a shotgun.
These get-togethers were always laced with good stories, good friends and a little good liquor. There were also many years that we had a second gathering of the hunters with their wives in June.
Lee is survived by his wife Peg, daughter Leslie Callahan, son-in-law Tim Callahan, son Tom Molesworth, son Jim Molesworth and daughter-in-law Kara Molesworth, and six grandchildren Kaetlyn and Ruby Molesworth, Thomas and Hayley Callahan, and Dylan and Kylee Molesworth.
There will be a memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Condolences can be left on Lee’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
