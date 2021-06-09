James DeBock passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, surrounded by family at St. John’s United in Billings.
A rosary will be said Friday, June 11, at 5 p.m. and his funeral service will be at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell on Saturday, June 12, at noon with internment following at Crown Hill Cemetery. Father Phil Wagner will officiate.
Jim was born at the family ranch in eastern Garfield County, Mont., on June 13, 1928, to James F. and Olive DeBock. Following high school he joined the Marines and served two years.
He married his dance partner Evelyn on May 11, 1954. Jim and Evie ranched in Wyoming and raised four children. Jim retired from Marathon Oil in Cody.
He and Evie enjoyed traveling and exploring. Jim played the guitar and harmonica in a band that entertained at nursing homes in the Big Horn Basin. He also loved to restore old sheep wagons.
Jim was a gentle, loving husband and father, a good neighbor and a true friend. He never met a stranger. He had a delightful sense of humor that he readily shared. His Catholic faith and his family were the foundations of his life.
Four years ago, Jim and Evie moved from their home on Sage Creek and two years ago moved to The Crossings in Laurel, where Evie still lives.
Jim is survived by Evelyn, wife of 67 years, his four children – Kelley “Salty” DeBock (Cindy) and David (Judy) DeBock all of Powell, Marcie Scarlett (Mike) of Buffalo and Scott (Debbie) DeBock of Laurel, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. John’s United Hospice, 502 North 30th Street, Billings, MT, 59101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.