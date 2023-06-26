H. Leighton Steward, resident of Cody, Wyoming, and Boerne, Texas, 88, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, respected businessman, geologist and author.
Leighton was born in Fairfield, Texas, on December 1, 1934, to Hugh B. and Lucille Riley Steward. After graduating from Fairfield High School in 1953, Leighton received BS and MS degrees in geology at Southern Methodist University while playing receiver and defensive end for SMU football. He later became an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
Leighton’s professional career started with various management positions with Shell Oil Company, including Worldwide Chief of Exploration Operations at Shell’s headquarters. He was Vice President of Burlington Northern’s Energy and Minerals Division before joining Louisiana Land and Exploration Company (LL&E) in 1982, where he served as Chairman and CEO. Following LL&E’s merger with Burlington Resources, Leighton became Vice Chairman of the combined companies. He also served as a chairman for U.S. Oil and Gas Association, the national Natural Gas Supply Association, the All-American Wildcatters, the Audubon Nature Institute and the National Wetlands Coalition.
Additionally, Leighton served on the board of M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Hospital Visitors Board, Tulane University, the Institute for the Study of Earth and Man at SMU, EOG Resources, Southwest Research Institute, First National Bank of Commerce, advisory board for the Lamont-Dougherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, where he served as Chairman of the Draper Natural History Museum.
Leighton was the recipient of many awards, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Excellence Award, Buffalo Bill Memorial Association Spirit of the American West Award, Distinguished Alumni from SMU, Champion of Health Award from Tulane University and the American Petroleum Institute’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Service.
Leighton was instrumental in calling the nation’s attention to the coastal erosion crisis and wetlands problems in general and was the key early proponent of the environmental advantages of large mitigation banks versus very small on-site migration projects — a view now shared by most of the environmental community, industry and government. He was often invited to give presentations on how to have a net gain in the nation’s wetlands and on how to find a better way to obtain oil to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Additionally, Leighton was asked to be the spokesperson for the independent sector of the energy industry on Presidential Missions to the USSR and Turkey (under President George H.W. Bush) and Pakistan (under President Bill Clinton).
Leighton is author of “Louisiana’s National Treasure” and a major contributor of knowledge regarding the causes of the ongoing loss of the Mississippi River Delta. He is also the lead author of “Sugar Busters! Cut Sugar to Trim Fat,” a New York Times #1 Best Seller, and “Fire, Ice and Paradise,” a layman-level review of the factors causing global climate change.
Additionally, Leighton was the President and Chairman of Plants Need CO2, a group founded in 2009 with the mission “to educate the public on the positive effects of additional atmospheric CO2 and help prevent the inadvertent negative impact to human, plant and animal life if we reduce CO2.”
Leighton is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lynda Brady Steward; sons Brady (Michelle) Steward of Metairie, Louisiana, and Blake (Janis) Steward of Boerne, Texas; and grandchildren Meredith Steward and Bennett (Sophia) Steward.
Leighton is remembered for his generosity, wit, wisdom and love for the outdoors. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cody Bible Church in Cody, Wyoming, on July 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West; Cody Bible Church in Cody, WY; or Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.