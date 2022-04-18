Robert H. Raffauf, 80, passed away March 28, 2022, at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center.
Bob was born on Nov. 11, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Hugo R. and Christina Raffauf. Bob grew up in Calumet, Minn., and entered the U.S. Navy on Nov. 19, 1963.
He later transferred from active duty to the Naval Reserve on Jan. 18, 1968, and received honorable discharge on Nov. 18, 1969.
Bob worked in Alaska for 12 years as an electronic technician maintaining communication and satellite earth stations that brought telephone, data and television to all of Alaska, even small remote villages. After retiring from his work in Alaska, Bob moved to Cody with his father.
There, he married Patricia “Patty” Maxson on Feb. 14, 1989. They loved to fish, hike, hunt rocks, and explore the hills around Cody. Bob was an outdoorsman and loved Wyoming.
Bob is survived by his wife Patty and stepdaughter Stephanie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family appreciates the love and care given by the staff at the nursing home.
Services for Bob will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Cornerstone Church at 1202 29th St., Cody with a reception to follow.
To leave condolences to the family, please visit Bob’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
