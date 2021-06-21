Helen Lucinda Harke, 97, of Cody died on June 5, 2021.
Helen was born Dec. 14, 1923, to Bernie M. Blackstone and Jessie I. Gentner. She grew up on her family homestead on Sage Creek with her brothers and sisters James, Charlotte, Marjory and Charles. She attended Sage Creek School and graduated from Cody High School.
Helen married Herman “Lucky” Harke and had one daughter Carolyn Person. She has four grandchildren Shawn Younglove, Georgia Younglove, Dawn Sanchez and Jessica James.
Helen also has eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen was a very active member of the community. She was an accomplished entrepreneur and small business owner. Helen had previously worked in accounting for Husky Oil, sold Avon products and owned Harke Decorating with her late husband Lucky. She had a strong Christian faith and had been a life-long active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cody. In addition, she volunteered her time to the Chamber of Commerce, Cody Country Art League and Park County Fair.
Helen was a member of the Park County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sage Creek Women’s Club, and the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary. She took great pride in gardening, baking for her friends and family, and researching her family’s genealogy.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Herman Harke, daughter Carolyn Person, brothers James and Charles Blackstone, sister Charlotte Mitch and grandson Shawn Younglove.
Helen will be loved forever, and deeply missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.
Funeral services for Helen will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 25, at 9 a.m. with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
