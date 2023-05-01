Francis Jay Carlson was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
He was the first of three sons born to Francis W. and Ada Jensen Carlson. Jay spent his early years in Mt. Pleasant attending Wasatch Academy until his freshman year in high school, when the family moved to Kerns, Utah.
He attended Cyprus High School, where he excelled at football, and was named to the Utah All-State team. After graduating high school, he attended Snow College and transferred to Utah State University.
In 1962, Jay married Kathleen Walk. They had three children, Suzan Truluck (Sutton), Vickie Wurtz (Glen) and Peter Jay (Tisha).
He was drafted and inducted into the Army on Feb. 20, 1963. He served as a Military Policeman in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1965.
After being discharged, Jay returned to Utah State where he received his degree in Range Management, with a minor in Animal Science and Botony in 1969. Jay was very proud of returning to college and receiving his degree.
In 1985, Jay married Corliss Poindexter and they began the process of combining two families. He became dad to Tony, Debbie and Emily, and played a very important part in their lives as an example and as a loving father.
Jay began his career with the Forest Service as a seasonal employee in the summer of 1967. He was hired as a full time Range Conservationist in 1969. He served in various capacities on the Cache and Dixie National Forests, until he was transferred to the Bridger Teton National Forest as District Ranger of the Big Piney District. Jay remained on the Big Piney District until 1985 when he was transferred to the Wapiti District on the Shoshone National Forest as District Ranger. He remained on the Wapiti until his retirement in 1994.
One of the greatest joys Jay experienced in his career was mentoring young Forest Service employees. He followed their careers and took great pride in their achievements. They became his “kids.”
While in Cody, Jay served on the Cody Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Cody Lion’s Club and spearheaded the Forest Service Centennial Celebration in 1991.
One of the highlights of his time on the Shoshone was meeting and having a campfire dinner with George H. W. Bush the year he received the nomination for President of the United States. Another high spot was in ’88 when he was able to get the tree at Camp Monaco removed from Samberry Meadow and taken to the Buffalo Bill Museum.
Jay was a member of Big Piney Lodge No. 42 AF&AM.
Jay lived and enjoyed life to its fullest. He was known by many and loved by some. His passing leaves a gigantic hole in the lives of his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis W. and Ada Carlson, and a niece, Celeste Swenson, and nephew, Cody Carlson, and great-nephew, Gabriel Anderson.
He is survived by his wife Corliss; his children Suzan, Vickie, Pete, Tony, Debbie and Emily; 16 grandchildren and soon to be 12 great-grandchildren; his brother Gary (Sandy); brother-in-law Mark Mickelson (Diane); sister-in-law Millie Abernathy (Tom); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.
Go rest high on the mountain, Jay. You will be missed.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at Plainview Cemetery, Big Piney. Luncheon to follow at the Senior Center in Marbleton.
