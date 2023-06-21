Dr. Benjamin Worth Nutt, Sr., 83, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away at his home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Dr. Nutt helped thousands of patients across the U.S. during more than 50 years as a physician. His dedication to helping others, as well as his legacy as a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather are testament to Dr. Nutt’s amazing life and what a great loss his passing means for so many.
Dr. Nutt was born in Fordyce, Ark., in 1939. His parents moved to Pensacola, Fla., at the end of the Great Depression. Dr. Nutt was a proud graduate of Pensacola High School’s Class of 1957 and attended annual reunions with classmates until he was 81 years old. After graduating pre-med from Millsaps College in 1964, he was accepted at Ole Miss medical school where he graduated with honors in 1968.
Dr. Nutt started his career in emergency medicine in Espanola, N.M., in 1971. He continued to entertain his family with tales of his emergency room heroics at dinner for many years.
Prior to completing his neurology residency at the University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center in 1980, Dr. Nutt worked in hospitals in Alabama, California, Mississippi, Missouri and North Carolina. He settled in Hernando County in 1982 and expanded his private practice to include geriatric nursing home services until 1997, when he semi-retired and moved his family to Cody.
Dr. Nutt is survived by his wife Mary Charlotte Craig Nutt; his sister Wynonna Fielder; his brother Robert Buck Nutt; his eight children Marguerite Nutt, Mary Virginia Williams, Benjamin Worth Nutt, Jr., Robert Craig Nutt, Charlotte Amanda Nutt, Catherine Anne Nutt, William Alexander Nutt and James Allen Nutt; grandchildren Eric River Williams, Lillian Meadow Williams, Marguerite Evangeline Pust, Amara Claire Brown, Robert Henry Nutt, John Worth Nutt, and Lydia Charlotte Nutt; and great-grandchild Magnolia Jaye Williams.
Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, located at 109 South Broad St. in Brooksville from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 24.
Funeral services will be held at the church immediately following visitation. Dr. Nutt will then be laid to rest at Brooksville Cemetery.
We invite family and friends to join us for a celebration of Dr. Nutt’s life at Treiman House located at 133 South Brooksville Ave. beginning at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.