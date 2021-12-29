Billi Deann Lein-Rimel Ellis passed away suddenly on Nov. 21, 2021, in Glendale, Colo.
She was born to Twila and William Rimel on July 21, 1986, in Cody. She spent her childhood in Montana, moving back to Wyoming after her graduation from high school.
Billi earned her BA in English and Arts with a minor in Latin. She was in graduate school working towards her masters degree and teaching classes at UW before her passing. She loved words. She translated Latin easily and boasted of being a perspicacious sepquidadillian. She still considered her two precious children, Amelia and William Lein, to be her greatest accomplishment. She was her best with her children and two corgis at her side.
She is survived by her children William and Amelia Lein, her mother Twila Roussan and Ed Roussan, her father William and Melanie Rimel, sisters Jeanne Goodman, Kenni, Krystal and Jasmin Roussan, brothers Anthony and Adam Skinner, Chad and Sean Roussan, many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces and her grandfather Gordon Ellis.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. No need to wear black as this is a celebration of her life.
