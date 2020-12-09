Jan Kay Alexander died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the Billings Clinic after complications from a long battle with cancer.
She was born May 1, 1946, to Dick and Afton Steck in San Diego, Calif., later residing in Cody and Ralston. She then spent her working career following in her father’s footstep in the grocery business. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family, quilting, gardening and outdoor activities. On Feb. 29, 1996, she married Bill Alexander in Cody.
She is survived by her husband Bill and sons Mike (Julieta) and Greg (Julie). Grandchildren Monica, Lacie, Tiffanie, Kimo, Gabe, Myla and Bryson, great-grandchildren Leah, Zaita and Luke, stepchildren Cory (Sarah), Eric (Jamie) and Katie (Justin), step-grandchildren Austin, Ashley, Ethan, Aspen, Gage and Reed.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Dick and Afton Steck, her brother Vern Steck, and stepson Brian Alexander.
Memorial services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. The family would like you to join them for a celebration of life luncheon at VFW Hall in Cody following the service.
