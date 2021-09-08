John Layne Oberly, 62, of Cody, passed away at his home on Sept. 5, 2021.
He is the son of Harriet Eileen Bennit Oberly and John William Oberly of Clark County, Ohio.
Survived by stepson Brad Michael Owens, daughter Danielle Marie Oberly Borgerding, siblings Jerry Nathan Oberly and Gary Gale Oberly of Springfield, Ohio, sister Cynthia Jayne Oberly Haley (Dec. 10, 1960-May 23, 1917), grandchildren Alaina Owens, Astra Owens, Cole Owens, Evan Chase Borgerding, many nieces and nephews.
He cherished all his family members including the aunts, uncles, cousins, whom inspired him.
During his adolescent and teenage years, he was reared by his grandparents John Sebastian Oberly and Ruth Zeinkin Oberly as well as aunt and uncle Ted and Kay Oberly of Clark County, Ohio.
He was a difficult child, but moving to the country transformed his life. He attended Northeastern High School, Clark County, Ohio.
In September 1977, he enlisted into the United Marine Corps. Upon completing boot-camp he was assigned to the Subic Bay Marines Philippines. His unit was company C. San Miguel Communication Station. The unit was tasked with many responsibilities relating to security and police measures.
John was responsible for deterring and capture of several intruders. He was the first to locate and rescue two Vietnamese refugee boats on two different occasions. He was temporarily assigned to chauffeur General Wilson (Commandant of Marine Corps) during General Wilson’s brief stay to inspect and graduate the company C. Marines for being one of the most prepared, efficient and dignified units in the military. Late 1979, John was assigned to camp LeJune, N.C. Lima Company 2nd Mariner, 3rd Battalion. He completed his enlistment in November 1981.
Upon returning to civilian life John married Diana Lee Owens and began raising their children Brad, Danille and Michelle.
He worked as a police officer for South Charleston, Ohio until August 1989. Being a police officer put John in contact with many people and created many opportunities allowing him to work park time jobs and gaining experience and education in many fields.
He learned how to construct homes and buildings under the leadership of state and county inspectors; learning simple wiring and electric from Larry Robinson. He learned the value of customer service and being fast and efficient at keeping your work to people from Sam McAdow of Buckeye Wood Products. John believed he should lean and experience as much about everything as possible. This attitude is attributed to the fact his mother was a school teacher.
After his career in law enforcement John became a over the road truck driver. Achieving over two million logged miles, and several safety and on-time awards.
On July 23, 1993, John married Janet Emma Davis Oberly of Springfield, Ohio. After raising children, their love of wide-open spaces and freedom brought John and Jan to Cody in October 1999. In 2003 John stopped driving over the road and stayed in Cody.
John was a strong believer in God, country, community and family. He volunteered his time and money to the Young Marines attempting to help kids stay away from drugs and harmful elements in society. He became commanding officer at different times with both the Buffalo Bill Unit in Powell and Yellowstone Unit in Cody.
He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and became a firearms safety instructor. Volunteering his time to teach safe gun handling to many. He also volunteered for the Cody Gunfighters from 2003 to 2015 and Cody Sencon Center delivering meals. John enjoyed going to church, he loved dogs and most all animals.
John hoped his life would inspire others to be kind and respectful to the people in their lives and to always love and respect animals and for people to become part of something bigger than themselves.
A public visitation will take place at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.
