Dennis Albert Holcomb, 73, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., died Saturday, July 25, 2020, due to COVID-related complications.
Dennis was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Webster, S.D., to John B. and Phyllis I. (Nygaard) Holcomb. At the age of 10, he moved with his family to Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1964.
After high school, Dennis joined the Navy and proudly served from 1964 to 1967 as a Communications Technician and played the bugle in the Navy Drum and Bugle Corps. After his military service he attended college at Northwest Community College in Powell and Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo, graduating in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration.
Later in his career, he completed his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1988 with high honors. Dennis spent most of his career in the banking industry, retiring from Diebold Corporation in 2012.
His first job out of college was at American National Bank in Denver. During his time in Denver he married Sharon Hester in 1975 and the couple had two children; Brian and Kelly. The family moved to Cody in 1985 where Dennis worked for Shoshone National Bank, was a member of the Lions Club and served on the Cody Stampede Parade Committee. They returned to the Denver area in 1995.
Dennis loved to golf, hunt and fish while living in Wyoming and enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and Canada. He loved watching sports, and was a diehard Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan.
In his retirement years he reunited with Myrna Shaffer, a friend and former colleague from American National Bank and again found love and the couple married in 2012. Dennis and Myrna enjoyed traveling together, participating in church groups and helping others as part of the Stephen Ministries. He also took pride in maintaining his prize-winning yard.
Dennis is survived by his children Brian Holcomb of Northglenn, Colo.; Kelly (Grant) Von Letkemann and grandsons Benjamin and Nathaniel of Westminster, Colo.; twin sister Sheila (Albert) Abee of Cody, as well as many loved family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roger Holcomb; and his wife Myrna Holcomb.
Due to the pandemic a service is not currently planned. The family hopes to schedule a celebration of life at a safer time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen Ministries Program at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, Ariz. If you would like to share any memories or stories, please visit his Facebook page.
