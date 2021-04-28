Victor Wallace Hiassen

My brother Victor Wallace Hiaasen, born Dec. 13, 1943, died April 25 at 4:25 a.m.
He is survived by his brother Leonard Davis of Meeteetse, a son in Idaho, and a daughter in California.
Vic was lumberjack faller, skidder operator, road builder and a jack of all logging trades. He was a good man and will be sorely missed. Vic didn’t want any services, just to go back home to Idaho. Rest in peace brother.
Condolences can be sent on Vic’s page at BallardFH.com.
