On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Larry Jan Jansma of Cody died at the age of 63 at his home.
Larry was born in Glendive, Mont., on July 3, 1957, to Augie and Alvina Jansma. He lived in Billings, where he met Cathy Washatko and they later married on Sept. 8, 1979.
They moved to Clark where they owned and operated Edelweiss Tavern and Campground. In 1990, they moved the family to Cody, where Larry worked for the Wyoming State Department for more than 20 years.
They raised three sons, Derek, Jeremy and Kory. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his sons and spending time with his granddaughter, Zoe.
Larry spent many hours fishing the Buffalo Bill Reservoir where many trout had been caught. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers football team and rooted for them anytime they were on TV.
His recent passion was his ’69 Cutlass Supreme and ’36 Chevy Master Coupe. He enjoyed cruising around in them and also traveled to several car shows where he won a few awards between the two. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening, and everyone will remember his “Dilly Beans.”
Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Cathy, his father Augie, his mother Alvina and his sister Cindy.
He is survived by his three children Derek (Damari) of Worland, Jeremy of Cody and Kory of Yakima, Wash.; his granddaughter Zoe; and his brother Rick (Konnie) from Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, any donations will be put towards his granddaughter Zoe’s college fund. A celebration of life is planned for sometime in the spring.
An online guestbook is available at ballardfh.com.
