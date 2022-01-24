James “Jim” Vincent Sheffield was born Dec. 9, 1924, in Marshall, Minn., to Thomas V. and Nita (Peffer) Sheffield and passed at 97 years old in his sleep on Jan. 14, 2022.
He grew up in Cut Bank and Browning, Mont., with his older sister Jean, and younger siblings John, Joan and Joyce. Jim lied about his age so he could get a driver’s license to drive oil field trucks at an early age; he was 12. His father taught his brother and him to be electricians before they graduated high school. After Pearl Harbor in 1941 he traveled to Butte to enlist in the Navy, but they would not take him. However, the Army drafted him and sent him to ASTP school right after graduation. He served in Europe in the 44th Infantry as a Sergeant during WWII, earning a Good Conduct Medal and Two Purple Hearts.
He was discharged on the Japanese Armistice, and he promptly enrolled at Montana State College. In three years he earned a BS degree in Chemical Engineering, graduating in 1948. During that time he met his wife to be Anne Amelia Booher, better known as Mitzi. They were married for 74 and a half years.
Jim always worked in oil and gas refineries. He worked first in Cut Bank, went to Wisconsin, and then in 1952 to Cody to work for Husky Oil Company. He moved the family to Calgary, then to Denver, with a return to Cody for work. He spent the rest of his career with Husky and retired as Vice President of Refining Operations in 1984. After retirement they moved to Toston, Mont., so he could work with his brother-in-law Bill on the family ranch. He enjoyed the physical, rewarding work. They later returned to the family home in Cody.
Jim was an avid reader. He would win Trivial Pursuit almost every time, but we could slow him down with the Pop Culture trivia questions. He enjoyed looking at and learning about cars, trucks and trains. He would go on a road trip every chance he got, even if it was only for a few hours. He bought Mitzi a car for their 50th wedding anniversary and called it the “road racer” since it wasn’t a station wagon.
He also loved fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, spending time outdoors and a whiskey or Scotch on occasion. He liked being busy and useful to anyone who needed a little help.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jean Gertzen, Joan (Wes) Wendland, brother, John (Phyllis) Sheffield, in-laws, William and Anne Booher and brothers-in-law, Bill (Margaret) Booher, Keith Booher and Robert Gutcheck.
He is survived by wife Mitzi Sheffield of Cody, sister Joyce Gutcheck of Anaconda, Mont., and his seven children. His children are: Kay (Bob) Filson of Auburn, Wash., Andy (Nancy) of Bozeman, Mont., Tom of Toston, Tim (Carrie) of Cody, Jerry (Hilkka) of Napier, New Zealand, Dave (Lisa) of Midland, Texas and Kary (Brian) Engle of Big Timber, Mont. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wheatland Memorial Healthcare for taking such good care of “Grandad” in the last months of his life. Cremation has taken place and at Jim’s request no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to the charity of your choice or Wheatland Memorial Healthcare Foundation at P.O. Box 287, Harlowton, MT, 59036, Attn: Jane Moe. To leave condolences for the family, please visit stenbergfuneralhome.com.
