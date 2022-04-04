Stephen Charles Smith went on his journey from Spirit Mountain Hospice House on March 31, 2022.
He was born in Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 15, 1941, to Robert F. Smith and Madeline Shadduck Smith.
Steve moved from Michigan in 1974. He had a daughter from a previous marriage, Abbe Jane Smith that still lives in Michigan.
After landing in Meeteetse, he met and married Audrey Anderson, whom had two children Holly and Brian.
Steve and Audrey owned and operated the Elkhorn Bar in Meeteetse for nine years before purchasing the Foster Ranch on Long Hollow. They ran the ranch until retiring in 2013 and moved to Cody.
During his life he also drove the school bus for 27 years in Meeteetse. He loved all his young passengers and protected them as his own.
Steve and Audrey spent countless days in the mountains on horseback, he always saddled Audrey’s horse and opened gates. He would help send Audrey on rides with her friends to include Kelly Ullom; and when they returned fixed burgers for them.
He loved his cows, cats and dogs, each getting their cut of the food.
Steve, Audrey and the family spent two summers clearing trails for the Forest Service, which was the time of their lives, spending as much as a month at a time in a tent high in the mountains.
Steve is survived by his wife Audrey; daughters Holly Wood and Abbe Siver, son Brian Smith; grandchildren Brandy (Jerrud) Ralph, Quinn (Misty) Stossel, Cameron (Lisa) Smith, Amber (Tyler) Marling and Carter (great-grandchild), Paige Siver and Graham Siver.
He was preceeded in death by his parents Bob and Madeline, brother Gaylord and sister Marilyn.
At the request of Steve, no services are planned and no flowers, we would rather you take your family to the mountains for a picnic and enjoy the time together.
Memories and condolences can be left on Steve’s page at BallardFH.com.
