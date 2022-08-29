Kenneth Josef Beer came into this world in Livingston, Mont., on Nov. 25, 1956. He lived in Montana and Wyoming all his life. The things he enjoyed most in his life were family, friends and ranching.
Kenny moved to Emigrant, Mont., from Casper to help on the ranch his mother Donna and stepfather John Ragsdale owned in 1994. The ranching way of life was his calling.
In 1997, the rancher moved to Meeteetse. The beauty of Wyoming had his heart. He loved those big Wyoming skies, mountains and wide open spaces. He was a friend to agriculture, a longtime rancher and a true American cowboy. He enjoyed riding his favorite horse, Booger Bob, and working cattle with his loyal cow dogs and his chihuahua too. He was a loyal friend, great advice giver, always had time to listen and the king of dad jokes.
Kenny is survived by his first wife Peggy Lesser of Glenrock, his second wife Dawn Beer of Bar Nunn, his son Chad Beer of Glenrock, daughter Dusty Haigler of Casper, stepdaughter Dawnyell Avery of Casper, four grandchildren Baylee Avery of Casper, Gabriella Haigler, Ilyanna Haigler, Preston Haigler, and his brothers Curtis Beer of Loveland, Colo., and David Beer of Greybull.
Kenneth Josef Beer went to see our Lord and Savior on Aug. 23, 2022, in Meeteetse.
He was preceded in death by his father Josef Beer, his mother Donna Ragsdale and stepfather John Ragsdale.
Funeral services were held in Emigrant at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Memories and condolences can be left on Ken’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
