Heaven gained one amazing angel on June 25.
Anna Louise Inbody was born March 13, 1943, in Greybull to Harold and Mary Mulholland. Anna had five brothers: Harold, Harry, Larry, Rodney and Darryl Dean. Anna had four children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all who meant the world to her. She played a big role in helping raise her youngest grandkids, and she treasured her time with them all. Anna’s family was truly her pride and joy.
Anna was a waitress most of her life and truly enjoyed the many friends she made along the way. She loved going camping, crafting, cooking and her big loud family filling the room with laughter.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Mulholland; brothers Darryl Dean, Larry and Harold; and grandbabies Anna Rose Holder and Michael James Holder.
She is survived by sons Alan (Pam) Holder and Justin Holder; daughters Jodell (Mike) Justus, and Nichole Perkins; grandchildren Dominick Inbody, Alexa and Derrick Perkins, Deborah Nelson, Tawna (Dirk) Harris, Whitney Holder, Jonathon Ferguson and Christopher and Brian Holder; great-grandchildren Chaz and Braxton Condos and Eric, Rylie and Tawnee Nelson.
Memories and condolences can be left on Anna’s memory page at BallardFH.com.
