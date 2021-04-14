Karen Black peacefully died the afternoon of April 10, 2021.
She was born in Cody on Feb. 3, 1948, to Jesse and Jenny Moore. She was the youngest of two brothers and a sister.
Karen is survived by her husband Ray Black; first born son Tony (Patty) Lewis; her daughter Tina Lewis; sister Kay (Greg) Frost; brother Kenny (Dorothy) Moore; grandchildren Ryan (Whitney) Lewis, Desiree (Randy) Andrews, Jessica (Shane) Bessler, Trevan Lewis and AJ Lewis; and great-grandchildren Ryatt Lewis and Nevaeh Andrews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Bob (Bev) Moore; and her first husband Ron Lewis.
Karen was a beloved wife, grandmother, and friend to many. She had a positive impact on the world and will be greatly missed and will always be loved.
Due to her wishes, no services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.