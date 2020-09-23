David William Shotts died Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born Feb. 18, 1948, to Dexter and Sarah Shotts on the South Fork in Cody.
He graduated from Cody High School in 1966. He attended Northwest College for a short time until he joined the U.S. Army in 1968. He came down with malaria in Vietnam and for a time was listed as missing in action while he was recuperating in the hospital.
Dave worked near Worland on ranches and in the Basin area in maintenance. He then re-located to Tucson, Ariz., where he worked as a certified nursing assistant for nine years.
Dave was married three times and has one step-daughter, Rhonda. His last wife Ruth passed away in 2004.
Dave fought diseases all of his adult life. Besides malaria, he struggled with diabetes and debilitating Parkinson’s disease. But he had a strong faith in Jesus that enabled him to take whatever life handed him.
David is survived by two brothers, Alan (Sharon) Shotts and Paul Shotts, and his beloved sister Mary (Dean) Marchant, who was his support during all his years at Powell Valley Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest brother Bob, and his nephew Mike Shotts.
Graveside service and burial will be Sept. 30, 2020, at Riverside in Cody at 10 a.m.
