Joyce Marie Spencer Artis, 91, died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, Ill.
Joyce Marie Spencer was born at her parents’ farm home in Sullivan, Ill., the daughter of Herman and Julia (Welch) Spencer. She grew up on that farm south of Sullivan, and lived there until she was in high school. While in high school, she lived in town and worked at a grocery store owned by her family’s best friends Jake and Dora Marble.
She married Guy Kenneth Artis on March 19, 1949, in Sullivan. Their marriage was solemnized at the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 2, 1976.
Joyce had a great love for her friends as a child, which carried over into adulthood. After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joyce and Ken spent much of their time contacting members and non-members, and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in whatever area they were in. Joyce and Ken worked together as Ward and Stake Missionaries as long as they were able to. They also went to Florida when Hurricane Andrew hit, distributing food for the church. They learned how powerful God’s love is and how much He loves each of us.
Joyce loved her family so very much, and loved being with them. Their children are Sue and her husband Jim Blake of Rawlins, Cathy and her husband Kent Wacaser of Cody and daughter-in-law Shirley Artis of Decatur, Ill.: one sister Lucille Fultz of Sullivan; 12 grandchildren and many, many, many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ken; her son Dan; and sister Juanita Elzy.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Cody with graveside dedication services to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Joyce Artis may be made to Home Away from Home, 2600 East 18th, Cheyenne, WY, 82001, or Sertoma/Sempiternal Apartments, 524 North 6th St. East, Riverton, WY, 82501, or Safe Haven Hospice.
Condolences can be sent to Joyce’s family at her memory page on BallardFH.com.
