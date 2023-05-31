Grace Elizabeth (Morrow) Harrop died on Feb. 3, 2023, at the age 98 in Powell Valley Care Center.
She died from the long-term effects of Covid-19 coupled with her age.
She was born Sept. 5, 1924, in Dixon, Calif., to James and Caroline (Ebell) Morrow. She was the youngest of seven joining brothers Alred, Norman, Edwin, Lawrence and Ken and sister Hildred.
Her early years were spent on the family farm in lnvermay, Saskatchewan. After finishing school, she met the love of her life, Willus Harrop. They moved to south Texas and started a family. They moved with his employer to Vernal, Utah, and then to Casper, where they lived for 56 years.
Grace loved being at home and raising three children. She loved to cook and to visit with anyone who came to her door, many times combining both. You never left Grace’s company without being filled up. She was also an excellent seamstress, making many of the clothes her children wore including her daughter’s wedding dress. She spent the latter part of her years at Absaroka Assisted Living in Cody and The Heartland in Powell before making her last move to Powell Valley Care. Grace loved all the staff and cooks she met along the way and always commented on how well she was cared for. In the end she held on to her humor and gratitude.
She is survived, by her daughter Myrna (Joe) Bush of Cody, sons Stephen (Nancy) Harrop of Kalispell, Mont., and Bruce (Candis) Harrop of Polson, Mont., granddaughters: Shelly Tibbs of Florida; Carolyn Nordberg of Cody; Andrea Nordberg of Cody; Kisha Mcintyre of Arizona; Ryan Harrop of Chicago; Angie Brown of Montana and numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews residing in Canada.
She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, her parents, siblings, one nephew and one great-grandson.
A graveside service will be held on June 29, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery in Cody, Wyoming, at 1 p.m. We are so thankful for the staff and volunteers at Absaroka, the Heartland and Powell Valley Care Center for all their love, care and celebration.
We know that all things work together for good to them who love God.
In lieu of flowers and food, please make contributions to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Grace’s Memorial Page at BallardFH.com.
