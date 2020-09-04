Evelyn Hueberta June Obermueller, nee Gordon, 94, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan.
She was born April 22, 1926, in Rawlins, the daughter of Emma and William Gordon.
Mrs. Obermueller grew up in Rawlins and North Platte, Neb. She worked in Rawlins and met her future husband Gerhardt Obermueller. They married on April 25, 1948, in Worland. They moved to Powell and spent 14 years there where their three children were born. They lived in Meeteetse for two years before settling in Cody.
Mrs. Obermueller was a true mother to her family and many others who called her “mom.”
Evelyn and Obie were very active members at Christ the King Lutheran Church, both loved going camping in the mountains and riding horses. She loved ceramics, quilting and cross-stitch. She made a baby blanket for everyone of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which they cherish. Over the years she had numerous friends who felt they were always welcome in her home.
She worked at Steck’s IGA and at the high school baking bread for the students in which she befriended many of the students there. You could always pick her out at the Fourth of July Parade in her patriotic attire.
Survivors include Brice and Teresa of Overland Park, Kan., Dena and Scot Schneider of Naperville, Ill., Amrine of Washington D.C. and Rhea of Overland Park; Marilyn and Bruce Ludke of Port Angeles, Wash., Alison and Joshua Chia of Leander, Texas, Krista and David Stein of Vancouver, Wash. and Garrett and Sharmista Ludke of Seattle, Wash.; Gordon and Sharon Obermueller of Bucyrus, Kan., Sharon and Buddy Sears of Archie, Mo., Gordon and Moriah of Overland Park, Sharlene and Brock Sears of Archie, Mo. and Grant and Lexi of Olathe, Kan. Great-grandchildren: Michael, Kristen, Jonathan, Brian, Kevin Schneider; Emmett Obie, Denton and Cabbott Stein, Marisol and Ace Ludke; Skylar and CJ Sears, Gordon III and Forrest Obermueller and Shaelee, Brylee and Braxton Sears.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerhardt (Obie) Obermueller and her mother Emma, father William and brother Billy Gordon.
Funeral at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Cody at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, graveside service at Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Garwood and Pastor Shawn Kumm officiating and then back to church for lunch and visitation for celebration of her life in Christ.
