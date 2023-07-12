Glen Gordon “Red” Willford climbed his last power pole on July 10 and is now lighting up heaven.
Undoubtedly, he was welcomed home by grandchildren Taylor, Lindsey Jo and Andrew, parents Frank and Wanda, twin siblings Colleen and Dewan, sisters Sylvia Stucki and Tina Keesler and brothers Kent and Ronald.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Lish; daughters Carla (Jeff) Parsons, LeeAnn Cheatham, Julie (Carl) Wall and Becky (Charlie) Wassum; son Troy (Lori); grandchildren Ian (Dani), Chris (Ann) and Andre (Josie), Kylie (Jordan) and Landon (Kenzy), Ryan (Romney), Cody (Tia), Josh (Autum) and Allie (Brody), Emily (Benny), Tyler, Cameron, Preston and Gavin, Alex (Silvana), Sadie (Chance), Casey, Kait and Jackson; great-grandchildren Sunny, Alicia, Lili, Link, Hazel, Lindsey, Chloe, Clark, Addy, Phoebe, Kayla, Diana, Lyndan, Minniy, Lohki, Misha, Beckett, Fall, Kita, and Skylar; brothers Larry, Harvey (Harriet), and Steve (Cindy) and Uncle Thayne Moss.
Gordon never knew a stranger and though he did many things in his life, he never did them for himself, but to light up the faces of those he served.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Cody. Viewing and visitation will be the hour prior. Memories and condolences can be shared on Gordon’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com
