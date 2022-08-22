Adele ‘Penny’ MaryAnn Nordberg

Adele MaryAnn Nordberg, “Penny,” passed away in her home on Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by family.
Penny was born in Kalispell, Mont., on July 12, 1945, to Marie and Ted Murray.
She grew up in Frenchtown, Mont., on her grandmother’s ranch. She graduated from Frenchtown High School in 1965. Penny attended community college and worked for the Missoula Sheriff’s Department before she got married to James Nordberg on Oct. 21, 1972.
Penny had a sweet, loving personality and never met a stranger, everyone was family. She loved helping at her children’s schools, the church, and listening to country music. Her grandchildren were cherished beyond measure and she loved spending as much time as possible with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Nordberg, parents Marie and Ted Murray and her brother Foster Bond.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children Jennifer Malec (Pete) of Rock Springs, Jolene Haynie (Sam) of Billings, and her grandchildren Airman Carter Malec, Colin Malec, Whitney Lessard, Hailey Canavan, Brad Haynie and Samuel Haynie along with so many family and friends.
Funeral services will be held in Cody at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.
