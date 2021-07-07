Gloria Muega “Lola” McCumber, 81, of Cody, died July 4, 2021, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Anthony at a later date.
Condolences to Lola’s family can be sent on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
