James Rankin Jr., 84, passed away the evening of Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Cody.
He was born on March 29, 1938, in Couderay, Wis., the son of June and James Rankin Sr. He graduated from Winter High School in 1956. He spent four years in the Marine Corps and 16 years in the Air Force as a jet mechanic. He then went to work for Northrup General Electric.
Jim’s military and civilian work took him all over the world: Vietnam, Thailand, Iceland, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain and more. He also lived in various U.S. states before settling in Cody.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors as well as traveling to visit friends and family. He loved hunting with his dear friends with whom many memories were shared over the years.
He was preceded in death by an infant older brother Robert Andrew, his parents, a nephew, James Borhart, a sister Lillian Robokoff, her husband Ernest, and brothers-in-law August Borhart and Harley Peet.
He is survived by his sisters Mary Borhart of Hixson, Tenn., Martha Peet of Exeland, Wis., and Gladys Rankin of Exeland, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cremation services were provided by Ballard Funeral Home in Cody. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Couderay.
