David ‘Dave’ Walter Howrey

David Walter “Dave” Howrey, 80, of Cody, went to be with his Savior on April 29, 2022.
Dave was born in Rockwell City, Iowa, on Nov. 4, 1941, to Walter and Irene Howrey. He grew up on a farm outside of Manson, Iowa. Dave has one sister, JoAnn Osmundson, who lives in Adams, Minn. with husband, Jim. They gave him three nephews; Nathan, Matthew and Joseph, one niece Tristine and one grand-nephew Jacob.
Dave and Jean Hoogshagen were married in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 17, 1966. They had four children; Erika of Cody, Shannon of Colorado Springs, Kristen of Cody and Craig of Powell.
They gave him three granddaughters: Alta of Powell, Effie of Oslo, and Bailey of Ft. Collins; two grandsons Garrett of Colorado Springs and Drydan of Powell, and one great-granddaughter, Tegan.
Dave graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and worked in various locations in South Dakota and Minnesota. While working for Standard Oil in Colorado, he was introduced to his Savior Jesus Christ by John Bandimere. Dave would eventually settle to Cody to purchase Gunbarrel Standard and also to work as a sales rep for Rockmount Research and Alloys.
Funeral services will be at Cody Bible Church on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. with his friend Pastor Kent Dempsey officiating.
Memories and condolences can be left on Dave’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
