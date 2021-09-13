The Lord welcomed Cheryl Rose Ross home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Cheryl always considered Cody her hometown. She grew up in Cody until the age of 16 when the family sold the business, the Cody Hotel, and moved to California. Cheryl attended Santa Monica Community College studying geography and history, where she met her husband Gary Ross. They got married, started a family, and Cheryl began her career at UCLA where she worked for 40 years.
Cheryl’s career ranged from dental assistant to a variety of administrative positions. With a talent for organization, problem solving and finding clever new ways of getting things done, she quickly was promoted up to become the executive assistant in Rehabilitation Services at UCLA Medical Center, serving four department directors during her tenure.
Cheryl loved working in the medical/patient care field, and always considered UCLA a great place to work, recruiting others into the rank and file.
Cheryl loved the outdoors, camping and road trips to U.S. destinations, especially Wyoming, the Tetons and the beach. She would often “host” camping trips for her daughter and friends at Leo Carrillo Beach. Drives along the coast during sunsets were also a favorite activity. Cheryl loved watching Jeopardy (often ending a family phone call to watch), Nova, playing games like Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, solving crossword puzzles and was a voracious reader.
Cheryl also had a creative side, making earrings, Toasty Beasties (stuffed animals made into hot/cold packs), and fancy bookmarks. She was always tinkering or making some gadget or thing to gift to someone she knew. She was an incredible person; funny, always telling jokes, caring and kind, giving of her time and talents to all those she knew.
Cheryl is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Betty Maxine Matteson, her sister Bonita Nadine Newman, and is survived by her husband of 11 years, Gary, her daughter Stacey, niece Linda and grandniece Summerlyn.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 18, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Cody. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
