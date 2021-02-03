It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Larry L. Stricker on Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 79 in Powell.
His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Larry came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Larry was born on Oct. 6, 1941, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Alex Stricker and Katherine Schmidt. He was the youngest of seven siblings. After graduating high school he married his first wife Judy Wamser in 1962. They had one daughter Michelle Chenoweth.
Larry was in the United States Army from Aug. 17, 1966, to Aug. 1, 1968, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
After 30 years of dedication he retired from Celotex. On July 16, 2004 he married his loving wife Sheila Stricker in Las Vegas. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and 4-wheeling. He also enjoyed bowling leagues and everything NASCAR. He was affiliated with the St. Barbara’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion.
Larry was preceded in death by his early wife Judy Wamser-Stricker, daughter Michelle Chenoweth, parents Alex Stricker and Katherine Schmidt, sisters Hilda Gross, Clara Schaneman and Jane Hoff.
He is survived by his wife Sheila and stepchildren Kevin (Penny) Cannon, Darren (Mie) Cannon, Bryan and Nicole Cannon; siblings Evelyn Ott, Dorothy Schaneman, Shirley Piester and Joan Siegfried. He has nine grandchildren Chad Stricker, Trent and Willie Cannon, Sierra Cannon, Noel and Rinka Cannon, Dwayne (Bubba) Sumida and Kolten and Jaron Heath. He has two great-grandchildren Silas Stricker and Natalie Tople.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the St. Barbara’s Catholic Church. A funeral service in memory of Larry will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. Barbara’s Catholic Church, 115 E. 3rd St. in Powell, Father Phillip Wagner officiating. Interment will follow at the Crown Hill Cemetery.
