Craig Allen Leach, 55, passed away suddenly at his home on May 14, 2023.
Craig was born Nov. 18, 1967, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He moved to Cody in 1996.
He is survived by his parents Ray and Carol Leach of Cody; his sister Cathy Aardema of Cody; the children he loved so much, Abigail. Lucas and Max Leach, as well as Allison Leach, the mother of his children.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
Luncheon will follow at First Presbyterian Church, 2025 23rd St., Cody.
Should friends desire, memorials might be made to St. Vincent/SCL Vascular Center, 2900 12th Ave. N, Unit 204E, Billings, MT, 59101.
Condolences may be expressed at ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.