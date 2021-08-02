Margaret Louise “Peggy” Sharp Bennion departed this life on July 27, 2021, at the age of 90 years, of complications from a stroke, faithful and true to her belief in Jesus Christ and his restored gospel.
Peggy was born on Dec. 9, 1930, to Jefferson George Sharp and Jeannette Evelyn Thompson. She grew up near Three Forks, Mont., on Sixteen-mile Creek and graduated from Three Forks High School in 1947. She also received a nursing degree from Montana State University and worked in Cody, where she met Boyd Bruce Bennion Jr., whom she married on Sept. 3, 1953, in Willow Creek, Mont.
She and Bruce were subsequently sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints in April of 1954. They made their home in Cody where she worked as a nurse in doctors’ offices and in the Park County Hospital ICU, and Bruce worked as a teacher and school administrator. They served two LDS missions, as guides at the LDS Cody Murals and in the Visitors’ Centers on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
They retired to Las Vegas to spend time with their children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and friend to us all.
Bruce preceded her in death in December 2016.
Peggy is survived by four children, Michael (Luisa Jans), David (Kim Kofford), Breck (Michelle Sandall), and Jacqui, 11 grandchildren Karl-Erik, Shawn, Liesel, Nicole, Cody, Daniel, Jadey, Bailey, Mackenzie, Blake and Macey and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Spring Valley Ward Chapel, 4545 New Forest Drive, in Las Vegas, viewing at 9 a.m. and services at 10 a.m. Interment will follow on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Parowan City Cemetery in Parowan, Utah, at 10 a.m.
For funeral services join the Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89404575854?pwd=TENtMzl1V3EwVkpLajVWNkFaaVRjUT09 Meeting ID: 894 0457 5854 Passcode: 12345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.