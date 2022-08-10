Adele Janice (Meier) Lewis was born in the Powell hospital on Feb. 20, 1947, to Harold S. and Elsie E. Meier. She passed away on July 31, 2022, in the Billings Clinic hospital.
She was the middle child of five having an older sister and brother and two younger brothers. Harold and his father farmed several properties in Montana and Wyoming before Adele’s family settled in Lovell early in her life. She attended Lovell schools, graduating high school in 1965. She continued her education by attending Billings Business College that fall graduating with a degree in accounting in the spring of 1967.
Using her degree, she was hired as the office manager for a local doctor in Lovell that same summer.
On Aug. 27, 1967, she and John N. Lewis of Cowley were married. They were high school sweethearts, having dated since they were both juniors in high school. They immediately moved to Laramie, where John was continuing his college education toward a Master’s of Science degree in Accounting.
Adele supported John through his remaining college years by managing yet another doctor’s office in Laramie. When John completed his education in 1970, they moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., for his employment. It was in Colorado Springs that their only son Anthony David “Tony” was born on March 8, 1971.
Adele and John were raised in different religious faiths so they decided prior to their marriage that they wouldn’t attend either of those religious denominations but would seek out non-denominational churches. While living in Colorado Springs they attended Mesa Hills Bible Church. After two years of as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), John applied for and joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a Special Agent. Training for the FBI took place in Washington, D.C. leaving Adele alone in Colorado Springs with a year-old child.
It was during that stressful time alone that Adele accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and became a Christ follower at Mesa Hills Bible Church.
After John completed his FBI training, they were immediately assigned to the San Francisco, Calif., office of the FBI. While stationed there, John also became a Christ follower while attending the Redwood City Bible Church. Over John’s career, they were assigned to the San Diego, Calif., office, the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Va., the Los Angeles office and lastly, Tucson, Ariz. They made their return to the Big Horn Basin in 2008, eventually settling in the lower South Fork area.
Everywhere they lived, belonging to and serving in a local church was very important to them. While in San Diego both served as team members for a Billy Graham Crusade. While speaking at our church in Escondido, Calif., world-famous evangelist Luis Palau asked the question, who was willing to spread the gospel for the Lord, Adele said to herself, “here am I Lord, send me.”
That commitment of faith led her to several medical mission trips to Thailand and multiple prayer ministry trips to the Middle East and again Thailand and one to El Salvador. The prayer ministry trips were coordinated through our church in Tucson under the banner “Worship, Word, Warfare” or WWW for short.
This was a small group of women who prayed over the people, the land and the governments of the many Middle East countries they visited. Adele counted well over 20 countries she had visited during her life of ministry.
Adele is survived by her husband John, son Tony, sister Dolly Dewing, and brothers Gary Meier (Eleanor) and Don Meier (Lynn).
A memorial service for Adele will be held at the Highland Park Community Church, 2926 Big Horn Ave., Cody, WY, at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022.
Memories and condolences can be left on Adele’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
