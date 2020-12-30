Virginia “Ginny” Lippiello died peacefully in Brentwood, Tenn., on Dec. 26, 2020, following a long illness.
Ginny was born in Bronx, N.Y., raised her three daughters in New Rochelle, N.Y., and retired to Cody in 1982. Cody was home until two years ago when Ginny moved to Brentwood to be close to family.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband Salvatore “Sal” who passed away in 1999.
Ginny loved the outdoors, spending time boating, fishing, horseback riding or camping. She spent many years volunteering her service at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center and had a very special place in her heart for her dachshunds Elvis and Priscilla.
Ginny is survived by her daughters Gina Catino of Brentwood, Christine Lippiello-Girardi of Mohegan Lake, N.Y. and Geri Greninger of Temecula, Calif., their husbands, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ginny’s life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Ginny’s memory may be sent to 3 Dog Rescue, 228 Spirit Mountain Dr., Cody, WY 82414.
(2) comments
I remember Ginny well. As an intern at the BBHC many years ago, she was a volunteer at the museum. We spent many an hour cleaning beads, cleaning silver, laughing and sharing. I will never forget this wonderful lady and sharing so much with her. God Bless you Ginny. I will never forget any and all the advise you gave me.
Thanks for your kind post. Mom enjoyed her many years at the BBHC!
