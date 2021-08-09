Edith Delores White, 84, of Powell died on July 30, 2021.
Services were held in Powell at the Union Presbyterian Church on Aug. 7, 2021, with internment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to her guestbook on the Thompson Funeral Home at thompsonfuneral.net.
