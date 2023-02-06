Echo Christine Waggoner passed away Jan. 30, 2023, at age 52 at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus near her home in Aurora, Colo.
She was born on June 9, 1970, in Cody to parents Kirk Waggoner and Elizabeth Flanagan Waggoner. Echo spent much of her childhood in Cody and graduated from Cody High in 1988.
Echo was predeceased by her mother Liz, all her adoring grandparents, Uncle Grant Waggoner, who she never knew, and her Uncle Ronnie Meeker. She had also lost two special friends, EmiLee and Asia Bapst, granddaughters of her stepmother Linda Waggoner.
Echo is survived by Kirk and Linda Waggoner and her three aunts and their families: Carol (Robin) Murdock, Tina Meeker and Kathee Roque. She had no siblings but also leaves behind her best and dearest friend, Sarah Dillon of Aurora.
Echo was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against cancer, but the disease and the complications caused by the treatments for it were just too much. She is now free of pain and suffering. Echo will be greatly missed and deeply loved forever.
