On Monday, May 30, 2022, Lowell David Tarbett, loving husband and father of four, passed away at age 89 with family by his side.
Lowell was born April 25, 1933, in Akron, Ohio to Joe and Betty Tarbett. With his neverending work ethic, he found early success in his hometown of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School January 1951; Senior Class President; Master Councilor DeMolay; track distance runner.
College was interrupted by service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served in Engineer Corps Fort Belvoir, Va., and Fort Riley, Kan., and was honorably discharged after his service. While earning tuition money over the summer of 1955, a professor at Pitt told Lowell to go to Grass Creek to work for Marathon Oil, not realizing the chain of events to follow. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patsy Ann Holder of Grass Creek. They were married Sept. 15, 1955, and that union lasted 67 years!
They raised four sons, Terry of Wapiti, Ken (Eve) of Fort Collins, Colo., Randy (Amy) of Cody, and Rusty (Jennifer) of Dallas, resulting in numerous grandchildren; Jordan, Jenna, Stephanie, Kelly, Brooke, Tonya, Cody, Dylan, Lilly, Kadin, Jordan, Hayden, Hamilton and several great-grandchildren.
He graduated from University of Pittsburgh 1957 BS Petroleum Engineering which allowed his family to move all over the country ultimately leading them to Houston for many years.
He loved to coach his boys over many decades in a variety of activities, sports and scouting. He instilled in all of his boys, an unrelenting work ethic which they use to this day. He was also an avid Toastmasters Speaker with the 1960 North Houston Toastmasters Club International Chapter where he earned countless Toastmasters trophies and chapter recognitions. You did not want to get into a debate with this guy because you were going to lose. He was known for his quick wit, bad dad jokes before bad dad jokes were a thing.
The family attends church every Sunday followed by Wednesday night choir practice, which he and Patsy were active members in. His sons were either singing or alter boys at church, which they enjoyed greatly.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Betty and daughter Kelly Kathleen Tarbett. He is survived by his wife Patsy, his four children, Terry, Ken, Randy and Rusty, brothers Keith (Janet) of Union Town, Ohio, and Gary of Temple Terrace, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held on July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery’s Committal Shelter, 1721 Gulch St., Cody, WY, 82414. Veteran Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 2673 Honor Guard. A reception will follow at Mentock Park Shelter, 1901 Blackburn Ave., in Cody with barbecue provided.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Lowell’s family at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.