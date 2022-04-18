Charles Michael Staehle, born Oct. 4, 1938, in Powell, died April 5, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
He was the son of Frances Lenore (Glenn) and Edward Leroy Staehle of Powell, husband of 19 years to Margaret (Allen) Duvall and 38 years to Ruth (Surgeont) Staehle, father to Cynthia Marie Staehle Moody and Mark Allen Staehle, stepfather to Robert Allen Bew, Deborah Ann Bew Liu, and D. David Bew, grandfather to Adam and Emma Staehle; Kayla Bew; and Delphine, Endymion Ashton and Clemens Liu, half-brother to both Betty (Staehle) Revard and Carol (Amick) Mack, first cousin to Jimmy Stebner and Jay Glenn of Bozeman.
“Mike” loved the mountains of his home territory, where there was “simplicity of life and sincerity of purpose.” Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1956, Mike served on diesel submarines, attended the University of Oklahoma, was commissioned as an officer in 1963, became Pilot No. 12 on the Trieste II bathyscaph in 1965, and in 1966 attended Navy Diving and Salvage school. He continued to serve in the Navy Reserve until retiring as a Captain in 1987.
After moving to Florida in 1982, Mike and Ruth met through boating, and later participated in the Rhode Island to Bermuda race together. In 1984, Mike founded Submersible Systems Technology Inc. in Riviera Beach, Fla., where he designed and built deep submersibles; he is listed as a noteworthy marine engineer by Marquis Who’s Who.
A Master Mason, Mike deeply loved his family and friends, remarking recently that to “live, love and leave a legacy is what counts.”
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Bethesda by the Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethesda by the Sea Flower Guild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.