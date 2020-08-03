Dorothy Lohman died peacefully at Beehive Homes of Great Falls, Mont. on July 18, 2020, at the age of 95.
She was born in Holyoke, Colo., on Aug. 8, 1924, to Thomas and Edith Hargreaves. The youngest of six girls, Dorothy was active in many school activities including the high school band where she also filled the role of majorette when the band marched in parades.
It was while she was in high school that she met her husband-to-be, Ted Lohman. They dated for two years while Dorothy completed high school, and just weeks after her graduation, she and Ted were married – a very blessed union that lasted just short of 76 years when Ted passed in 2018.
Dorothy was a devoted mother and wife. Family always came first, and she took delight in tending to all of even the smallest details that made a house a home. Love and care showed through in everything she did. She was a talented seamstress, quilter and crafter, and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time on her various projects.
She also served as the office manager of Ted’s retail jewelry business in Cody called “It’s About Time.” Their business served the community from 1975 until they retired in 1988. They continued to live in Cody until 2007, when health concerns necessitated a move to Great Falls to be with family.
Dorothy traveled the long journey into Alzheimer’s disease and entered into residential care at Beehive Homes in June of 2010, where she lived and thrived until her passing.
Throughout her journey, Dorothy maintained and shared her sweet, loving spirit with all who entered the door at Beehive, and she always had a smile for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Edith Hargreaves; sisters, Anna Mae Ellis, Katherine Spelts, Mildred Adamson, Florence Werner, and Margaret Wright; and her husband of 75 years, Ted E. Lohman.
Dorothy is survived by son Ronald L. (Sharon) Lohman of Olympia, Wash.; daughter Jacqueline D. Lohman of Great Falls, Mont.; two grandchildren Kelly (Jim) Ecklund of Great Falls and Erin Lohman of Elma, Wash.; and six great- grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Beehive Homes of Great Falls for the 10 years of excellent, loving care Dorothy received. They truly became her second family. Also, many thanks to Great Falls Clinic and Dr. Carey Welsh for such dedicated care of Dorothy over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a favorite charity of your choice.
Cremation was handled by O’Connor Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Condolences for the family may be shared online at OConnorFuneralHome.com.
