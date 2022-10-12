Wayne Lee Allshouse began his life’s journey on Sept. 22, 1950, born to Leo James and Betty Jean (Brunton) Allshouse in Lovell. He joined his parents and brother Jim, and in time, their family of four became a family of eight as sisters, Peggy and Suzie, and brothers, David and Larry were born.
Wayne passed away on Sept. 9, 2022.
The family moved from Lovell to Worland where they operated a family farm and then later moved to Cody when Wayne was 14.
In November of 1967, Wayne met his future wife Elaine, and they began their 55 years together. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, and were blessed with three children: Angela Renee, Heather Christine and Cameron Sean. In 2013, they were thrilled to welcome granddaughter Brooklyn Ann Allshouse to the family. Brooklyn was a very special joy for Wayne. She chose to call him Pop-Pop, a title he wore with pride.
Wayne spent nearly all of his working years as an equipment operator. He learned to run a tractor on his family farm and later learned to run a backhoe while working for Cody Welding. From there, he moved on to all kinds of heavy equipment. He could operate pretty much anything that had wheels or tracks.
In the early 80s, he moved a two-story house down the middle of main street escorted by the Cody police department with electrical workers holding up the power lines as he went under them. Over the years, he mastered loaders, cats, backhoes and 18 wheelers, but his favorite piece of equipment to run was a blade, specifically a Cat 14H.
In the early 1990s when he worked for Dan Schmidt, he built locations and built and maintained roads in Jonah Field, a large natural gas field in southwestern Wyoming. He built many roads all over Wyoming and Montana and finished his career working in Colstrip, Mont., for Western Energy. He built and maintained all of their haul roads during that last 12 years before he retired.
He enjoyed playing pool and bowling and played pinochle with his wife and friends and family over the years. He loved the sun and enjoyed water skiing, drag racing (both as an observer and a participant).
He was very artistic, and the 40 Ford pickup he inherited from his grandfather was a great example of this talent. It had many different faces over the years, from stars and stripes, to gray (that didn’t last long) and finally ended up green with gold flames. In fact, flames decorated many of his vehicles besides the 40 Ford to include his lawn tractor, a barstool racer, a motorcycle and also the wall of his garage.
Wayne was preceded in death by daughter Angela, son Cameron and his parents Leo James and Betty Jean Allshouse.
Survivors include his wife Elaine, daughter Heather, granddaughter Brooklyn Ann Allshouse, brothers Jim (Laurie) Allshouse, David (Sandy) Allshouse and Larry (Judy) Allshouse and sisters Peggy (Jim) Laverdure and Suzie (John) Mosley. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and many dear friends.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a truly unique and talented individual, one of a kind.
Memorial services were held at Ballard Funeral Home on Oct. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.