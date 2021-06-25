Chester John Gorski, 87, from Cody, left his earthly bounds on June 22, 2021, from the Spirit Mountain Hospice House for his ultimate new adventures.
Born on Feb. 17, 1934, in New Castle, Pa., his family eventually moved to Avenel, N.J., where he graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1953.
He mastered the art of automotive electronics at Woodbridge Community College, leading to his lifelong career as a Chrysler service manager at Sun Motors in Rahway, N.J.
On Oct. 2, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann. They eventually moved to South Plainfield, N.J., to raise their four children.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, provider and teacher. He provided many travels and life experiences for his family.
In 1992, he retired, buying a small family Christmas Tree farm in Snydersville, Pa., creating a wonderful playground for his grandchildren and their friends.
He continued his love of hunting, fishing and traveling in their motor home with his wife, their Pomeranians and an occasional hitch-hiking grandchild, across the country and Canada, having been to all 50 states and all but one Canadian providence.
In 2007, he and his wife answered the call of the West they had visited frequently and made their final move settling in Buffalo Bill’s Cody, beginning regular visits to Yellowstone and the surrounding mountains in their Wrangler or on their Suzuki Trike.
Chester is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ann (Kisieleski) Gorski, three sons Glenn Gorski, Gary Gorski and Greg Gorski and daughter, Deborah Gorski, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws Charlotte DiMarsico and Beverly Decker, brother-in-law Gene Decker and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Chester John Gorski, Sr. and Caroline (Recheck) Gorski, a sister Mary Lou DiNardo and a grandson Shaun Michael Gorski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Chester Gorski to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 701 Canyon View Ave., Cody, Wyoming, 82414.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
