Jay Shreve, as he was known by his family and friends, passed away on May 28, 2023, after a prolonged struggle in diminished health in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A beloved son, brother, and uncle, he was born on January 6th, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va., to Don F. Shreve and Peggy June Adams Shreve, both of whom predeceased him in death. Jay is survived by his sister Donna Nathlar-Shirley, her husband Doug and her sons Beau (who predeceased Jay) and Bart Stoll (his wife Angela and their children); his sister Jennifer Shreve Nevins, her husband Zane, son Derek (his wife Laura and their children) and daughter Kellie Zahller (her husband Paul and their children); and brother Don F. Shreve Jr., his wife Sheri, daughter Abigale (her husband Zach) and son Parker.
Jay was a graduate of the University of Wyoming and worked as an educator in the school districts of Weslaco, Texas, and Los Angeles, California, before his retirement. He loved gourmet food, trivia, Star Trek Christmas ornaments, vintage cameras and phones. He liked to laugh and to make everyone he met smile. He loved his family, and his greatest joy was being an uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Jay desired no memorial or celebration but asked that all remember him fondly with a smile. If so inclined, donations can be made to a hospice of your choice.
