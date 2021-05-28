Christina “Tina” Grosskopf-Rulevich died, far too young, suddenly from liver disease on May 18, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1969. Her parents are Loren and stepmother Cindy Grosskopf and Jeannine Carpenter.
Tina graduated with honors from Cody High School in 1988, graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1992 with a degree in chemical engineering. She also earned her MBA from Northeastern University. Working for Hasbro in Boston she developed an expertise in the world known manufacturing software, SAP, which subsequently led her and her family to Charlotte, N.C., and jobs at Continental Tire and Coca-Cola and the dream life, living on a lake with a boat.
Tina loved the water and especially the beach. High energy dominated her life as did sports (tennis, golf, running and hiking, skiing, dirt biking and exercising, but always water sports), and her favorite team, the New England Patriots. During her years at MIT, she earned All-American honors in individual and relay swimming events. Her expertise eventually took her to Seattle with Microsoft and other entities.
She is survived by her two children, Morgan (head swim coach at Converse College) and Alex (currently serving in the Air Force), her parents, two brothers Todd (Jessica) of Cheyenne and Thomas (Brooke) of Billings and her special friend Ralph Monis of Seattle, along with many aunts and uncles and many other relatives.
Visitation services and cremation for Tina were held previously by the family in the Seattle area.
Celebrate each day with your children.
