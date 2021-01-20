Thomas “Tom” Edward Rock, 60, born to Margaret and Wilfred (Buck) Rock on Sept. 11, 1960, in Port Huron, Mich., died on Jan. 16, 2021, in Frannie at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Tom moved to Frannie with his family in 1974. He attended Frannie Deaver High School and graduated in 1978. Tom left Wyoming in 1981, although he returned in 1992 with his wife Darlene Rock after serving in the U.S. Army from 1985-1992. Tom also served in the Lovell National Guard from 1993-1997.
Tom dedicated 13 years at Celotex from 1993-2006 as a forklift driver. In 2006, Tom and his wife moved to Shreveport, La., where he worked in the oilfield as a grease pressure control operator.
In 2020, Tom and his wife returned to Frannie. Tom enjoyed fishing, camping and tinkering around the house. Spending time with his family and friends was very important to him. But besides his family and friends, the greatest joy in his life were his four-legged babies, Joe and Todd.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Wilfred “Buck” Rock and survived by his wife Darlene Rock of Frannie, his mother Margaret Rock of Frannie, brothers William Rock, Terry/Diane Rock, sister Brenda Kawano of Frannie, and Katie/Dallas Stephens of Alpina, Mich., Tom also leaves behind his sons Jeremiah Rock of Detroit, Mich., Thomas C. Rock of Auburn, Wash., daughters Tabitha/ Bob Novotny of Ft Myers, Fla., Jacqueline/ John Hunt of Frannie, Elizabeth Rock of Haughton, La., Anouk/Robert Friend of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Viewing and services will be held at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell with graveside service to follow at the Deaver Cemetery. Viewing/visitation is at 9 a.m. and services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
