Sara Frances Mulligan Hockley passed away peacefully from organ failure on Sept. 20, 2021.
Sara was born in Coshocton, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 1934, to Charles and Bessie Mulligan. She was raised in Coshocton and graduated from Coshocton High School in 1952. She attended nurses training at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated with a registered nursing degree in 1955.
Sara’s Aunt Nell and distant cousin Sally Steadman encouraged her to move to Cody where she was employed at the Cody Hospital. That summer, Sara met the love of her life, Bob Hockley, at a baseball game where he played on the Log Cabin Bar team. Their first date was after one of his ball games that August. He proposed in October and they were married on Dec. 28, 1956.
Being an only child, Sara wanted a large family, so they wasted no time. Julie Ann, the first of their daughters, was born on Oct. 18, 1957. Karen Lee was born on Oct. 1, 1958. Barbara (Bobbi) Lynn was born on Oct. 4, 1959. William (Bill) Charles was born on Sept. 29, 1961.
Sara worked as a surgical nurse and loved the challenging variety of her job. The demands were difficult while raising four kids, so Sara obtained a position as school nurse for the Park County School District.
Sara reveled in social interactions and was involved in many clubs and organizations. These included her weekly bridge and sewing clubs, play readers, the local community concert organization, Christ Episcopal Church altar guild and choir, numerous book clubs and Bible studies and PEO, where she served as president.
She was a Girl Scout leader and involved her family in many club outings, including camping across the Elk Fork campground river.
She loved reading, sewing, spending time with family, especially at holiday dinners and traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska and her place of heritage, Ireland. She loved fresh flowers and had a green thumb when growing African violets. She nurtured a love of literature, theater and music in her children.
Sara had a very generous spirit and was always taking fresh flowers or a pot of soup to those in need. Whether driving older parishioners to church services or lending a kind ear, Sara was always more than happy to support others.
Sara enjoyed cheering for her seven grandchildren at sporting events and attended many swim and track meets, wrestling matches, and football, basketball and soccer games. She felt blessed to have known her three great-grandsons.
Sara lived her life well, accomplished much and was always grateful for her many blessings. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her generous and loving presence.
Sara is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Julie (Van) Myers, Karen (Thom) Miller, Bobbi (Shane) Sutton and her only son Bill (Doreen) Hockley. She adored her grandchildren Erin (Jesse) Julius, Carter (Ruby) Sutton, Kyle (Dana) Sutton, Jackson Miller, Taylor (JP) Ellbogen, and her great-grandsons Lincoln and Walker Julius and Leo Sutton. At her passing, Sara was welcomed to heaven by her beloved grandsons Nathan and Clay Myers.
A celebration of Sara’s life was held Monday, Sept. 27, at Christ Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Sara’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences can be left on Sara’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
