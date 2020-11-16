George Henry Yetter died Nov. 9, 2020, at Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness. He was 87.
George was born Feb. 23, 1933, in Oshkosh, Neb., to William and Mabel (Baird) Yetter. George was one of eight children.
George served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked various jobs in his lifetime. He worked on ranches around Meeteetse, his brother’s sawmill, and in oil fields as a roughneck.
On Feb. 12, 1956, he was married to Irene (Clark) in Cody.
George enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, trapping and rock hunting.
Survivors include his daughter Eleanor “Nory” Yetter of Thermopolis, William “Bill” Yetter of Bullhead City, Ariz., three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his brother Carson “Skinny” Yetter of Thermopolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Irene (Clark) in 1999; his son George H. Yetter Jr. “Butch” in 2020; and siblings Forest, Sam, Mark and Morris Yetter, Mabel Fitzpatrick and Emma Thomas.
There will be a viewing Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody from 10 a.m. to noon. Graveside services will follow at the Meeteetse Cemetery at 2 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
